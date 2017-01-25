McDonald’s to give away 10K bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce

NEW YORK — If you’ve been lovin’ the special sauce on McDonald’s Big Mac burger, you can score a bottle of it on Thursday.

McDonald’s is giving out 10,000 bottles of its limited edition Big Mac Special Sauce to fans nationwide. The popular fast food chain will reveal when and where fans can score a bottle on Wednesday.

The giveaway is to promote the new Big Mac sizes — The Mac Jr. and Grand Mac — that customers can get their hands on until March 20.

This will be the first time McDonald’s is releasing bottles of the sauce in the U.S.

A new-Mac-Sandwich-sizes party needs epic party favors—like 10k bottles of Special Sauce. Tomorrow find out when/where you might get one! 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/nbT0GVrI8l — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 24, 2017

The burger is made with two all-beef patties, “special sauce,” lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun. It’s been a signature of the chain since 1968, when it was added to menus nationwide.

The man who’s credited for inventing the Big Mac, Michael “Jim” Delligatti, died las November at the age of 98. Delligatti had invented the burger at his McDonald’s restaurant nearly 50 years ago.