Mayor de Blasio: NYC will fight Trump on ‘sanctuary cities,’ if needed

NEW YORK — New York City officials say they're prepared to fight President Donald Trump's order stripping funding from "sanctuary cities" that don't fully cooperate with immigration authorities.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (BLAH'-zee-oh) says the order would undermine public safety and contradicts "the character and values" of the city and nation.

The Democratic mayor said Wednesday the city would bring a legal challenge, if necessary.

City officials say the Republican president's order could yank over $150 million in law enforcement funding that's mainly for counterterrorism efforts, as well as protecting international dignitaries and, arguably, safeguarding Trump Tower.

New York doesn't honor detainment requests from immigration officials unless there's a federal warrant and the person requested may be on the terrorist watch list or committed a serious crime in the past five years.