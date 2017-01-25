Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

Massive fire rips through Queens building; 7 train service impacted

Posted 4:34 PM, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 04:45PM, January 25, 2017
Fire rips through building in Flushing, Queens (@angelinaksun/Twitter)

FLUSHING, Queens — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a three-story building in Queens Wednesday afternoon — impacting 7 train service in both directions.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on the first floor of the building on Roosevelt Avenue near Main Street in Flushing.

According to MTA, the fire is causing delays on the 7 train in both directions due to smoke and water pouring into the Main Street subway station.

No injuries have been reported.

Due to a smoke and water condition at Flushing-Main St, the following service changes are in effect:

There is no 7 Subway train service between Mets-Willets Point and Flushing-Main St in both directions.

7 Subway trains are running with delays in both directions.

Allow additional travel time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

