Massive fire rips through Queens building; 7 train service impacted

FLUSHING, Queens — Firefighters are battling a large fire at a three-story building in Queens Wednesday afternoon — impacting 7 train service in both directions.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on the first floor of the building on Roosevelt Avenue near Main Street in Flushing.

According to MTA, the fire is causing delays on the 7 train in both directions due to smoke and water pouring into the Main Street subway station.

No injuries have been reported.

Due to a smoke and water condition at Flushing-Main St, the following service changes are in effect: There is no train service between Mets-Willets Point and Flushing-Main St in both directions. trains are running with delays in both directions. Allow additional travel time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.