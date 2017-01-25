Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80, publicist says

HARTFORD, Conn. — Iconic Brooklyn-born actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at a Connecticut hospital, her publicist tells the Associated Press. She was 80 years old.

TMZ first reported Moore was in “grave condition” Wednesday afternoon.

Moore is best known for her time on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Sources told TMZ family members were visiting Moore in the hospital Wednesday to say goodbye.

The award-winning star underwent brain surgery in 2011 and also suffered from Type 1 diabetes. She was the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“We’re told Moore is suffering from a number of health problems and recently it has become critical,” TMZ reported early Wednesday.

Moore was born in Brooklyn and married three times. At the time of her death, she was married to S. Robert Levine.

She received 15 Emmy nominations with seven wins, one Tony Award win, and one Academy Award nomination.

In May of 2002 a bronze statue was unveiled in Minneapolis, where “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” takes place, depicting Moore’s iconic hat toss in the opening sequence.

In January 2012 she received the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.