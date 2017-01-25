× Madisyn Shipman talks ‘Gameshakers’ on PIX11 Morning News

Nickelodeon’s ‘”Game Shakers” is shattering stereotypes and teaching young girls that they could break the glass ceiling.

Actress Madisyn Shipman talks to Suki and Scott about the upcoming season.

