× LI man with nearly 100 license suspensions arrested for guns, drugs

COMMACK, N.Y. – Suffolk County police say they’ve arrested a man who’s had his driver’s license suspended nearly 100 times.

Authorities say 47-year-old Jerry Tenzie was arrested at a park and ride on Commack Road and Expressway Drive South Tuesday evening after two officers smelled marijuana coming from his 2001 Nissan Sedan. When they approached his vehicle, they discovered that he had 95 suspensions on his license from nine different dates. The later found that he was carrying an illegal rifle.

Tenzie was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, possession of marijuana and criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken into custody and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Jan. 25.