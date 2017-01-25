× Driver yells out anti-Jewish remark, threatens to shoot school crossing guard, child in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Police are looking for a driver accused of yelling out an anti-Jewish remark at a crossing guard and a child before threatening to shoot them outside a Crown Heights school, the NYPD said.

The man was driving a gold Cadillac Escalade outside Beth Rivkah Elementary School in the vicinity of Lefferts and Brooklyn avenues around 3:40 p.m. Monday, police said. When the 55-year-old victim, a school crossing guard, asked him to move his vehicle because he was blocking the sidewalk, the driver asked “why he was protecting Jewish people” and showed off his firearm, according to authorities. The driver then allegedly threatened him and a child who was in the vicinity, saying “I’ll shoot you both.”

Police describe the man to be between his 40s and 50s. They also released a photo of his vehicle.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.