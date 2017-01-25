Driver crashes van into Queens store, walks away with $750 and cigarettes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDENWOOD, Queens – Newly released surveillance video shows a van smashing into a Queens store and the driver, who police say, walking away with hundreds in cash last Monday.

The NYPD says the driver crashed a white van into the front of Village Cards and Gifts located in a commercial strip mall on 153rd Ave. around 4 a.m. He then entered the store on foot, removed cigarettes and stole $750 in cash, police say.

Footage provided by police shows the thief walking away with the money.

The robbery appears to around 25 years old, approximately 190 pounds with black hair in cornrows. He was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.