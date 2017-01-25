Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

Dinner Facebook post during Women’s March was a joke, NJ official says

NORTHFIELD, N.J. — A county official in New Jersey says he was joking when he asked on Facebook if the women’s march in Washington would be “over in time for them to cook dinner.”

Protesters march during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after U.S. President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman spoke during the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

The Republican says he made a bad choice and his comment was in bad taste. But he told the crowd it was a joke. His wife says her husband is respectful to women and she was not offended.

The Press of Atlantic City reports many people who spoke at the meeting said the issue was compounded because Carman posted it during Saturday’s march.

Kristin Lis, of Egg Harbor Township, held up a box of macaroni and cheese and told Carman to “cook your own … dinner.”

