Dinner Facebook post during Women’s March was a joke, NJ official says

NORTHFIELD, N.J. — A county official in New Jersey says he was joking when he asked on Facebook if the women’s march in Washington would be “over in time for them to cook dinner.”

Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman spoke during the board’s meeting on Tuesday.

The Republican says he made a bad choice and his comment was in bad taste. But he told the crowd it was a joke. His wife says her husband is respectful to women and she was not offended.

The Press of Atlantic City reports many people who spoke at the meeting said the issue was compounded because Carman posted it during Saturday’s march.

Kristin Lis, of Egg Harbor Township, held up a box of macaroni and cheese and told Carman to “cook your own … dinner.”