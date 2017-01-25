Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

Man pushed in front of Bronx train; B, D service suspended: police

Posted 7:35 AM, January 25, 2017, by , Updated at 07:44AM, January 25, 2017

THE BRONX — A man was pushed in front of a train in the Bronx Wednesday morning, prompting a search for the person who shoved him and a suspension of the B and D trains.

The man was pushed in front of a train at the 170 Street station around 7 a.m., police said.

His condition was not immediately known, and the search for the person accused of pushing him continues, police said.

There is no B trains between Bedford Park in the Bronx and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn, and no D train between 145 Street in Manhattan and 205 Street in the Bronx, due to NYPD activity at 170 Street, NYCT tweeted just after 7 a.m.

