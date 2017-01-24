Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app

Vehicle engulfed in flames on Manhattan Bridge

Posted 1:38 PM, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:42PM, January 24, 2017
NEW YORK — Plumes of smoke rose above the Manhattan Bridge Tuesday as flames ripped through a vehicle in the span’s city-bound lanes.

A witness’ photo of the fire shows thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle, which is engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out on the upper level of the bridge in the Manhattan-bound lanes. Heavy traffic has made it difficult for first responders to reach the fire.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.