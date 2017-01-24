Vehicle engulfed in flames on Manhattan Bridge

NEW YORK — Plumes of smoke rose above the Manhattan Bridge Tuesday as flames ripped through a vehicle in the span’s city-bound lanes.

A witness’ photo of the fire shows thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle, which is engulfed in flames.

The fire broke out on the upper level of the bridge in the Manhattan-bound lanes. Heavy traffic has made it difficult for first responders to reach the fire.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.