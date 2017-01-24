‘Smoke,’ loud noise on Upper East Side are result of Con Ed steam-valve release

YORKVILLE, Upper East Side — A loud noise and what appeared to be smoke, but what actually steam, startled many on the Upper East Side Tuesday evening.

But the FDNY and the NYPD say there is no need to be alarmed.

It turns out the boom was a release of steam from a Con Edison pressure safety valve at a Con Ed steam facility.

Con Edison tells PIX11 they are working on something inside of the steam plant on 75th and York Avenue and pressure is nearly back up to 100 percent.

No one has been injured and there is no emergency, NYPD confirms.

Many took to social media to voice their concerns.

According to Lydia Craigmyle, who lives on the UES, “the sound and what must be steam are continuing at deafening roar and I am about 8 blocks from scene.”

Craigmyle said the noise was so loud, she had to go inside.

Others asked if the steam was toxic. Officials confirm there is no danger to anyone.

Upper east side, deafening roar, must be steam continuing at least 6 min now or more ? This pic is from about 7 blocks away. Never seen be4 pic.twitter.com/OagTW0JB3e — Lydia Craigmyle (@HarmonyLight) January 25, 2017