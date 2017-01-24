Several schools in the tri-state area have closed or will have delayed openings on Tuesday due to the passing nor’easter that has already knocked down power lines and flooded coastal areas.
School closings, delays for January 24, 2017
-
School official: Lyme-Old Lyme High School wall vandalized
-
Multiple New Jersey schools closed due to impending storm, expected flooding
-
1 in custody after shots fired near Brownsville high school
-
Missouri school districts increase security following ‘Creepy Clown’ threat
-
New York Stars marching band needs new space
-
-
City Public Advocate calls out segregation in public school system
-
3 injured, including suspect, in stabbing at Rutgers University’s New Brunswick campus
-
Teen suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Bronx woman who was waiting to pick up niece
-
11-year-old Memphis girl abducted, raped and left in ditch while walking to school
-
Body believed to be of missing 6-year-old Colorado boy found in icy pond
-
-
Police, schools ban clown costumes for Halloween amid creepy sightings
-
Man arrested in Cornell campus stabbing that killed Brooklyn native
-
Long Island town shaken by slayings of four teens