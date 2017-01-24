PIX11 helps Brooklyn mom fight for transfer out of unsafe apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Canarsie mom Michaela Bell says she worries for the safety of her two toddlers.

She waited seven months in a city shelter to be transferred to an apartment on L Avenue she feels us unsafe for her kids.

"It's like an obstacle course of problems. There are no window guards," said Bell.

She has a 3-year-old daughter with autism and a 1-year-old boy.

Bell did research on her apartment and found it has 21 violations.

"See me you see and my babies. You see my apartment. Do you think you would want to live here," Bell asks Mayor Bill de Blasio.

She found a safe place to live in Harlem, thanks to a community group called Palante, a resource for people like Michaela who need help.

PIX11 reached out to the Department of Homeless Services.

A spokesperson says they are working on her case.

Late Tuesday, Catholic Charities stepped in and is helping with the transfer.

