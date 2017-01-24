Passing nor’easter creating increased tides, flooding in LI, NJ coastal areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – This nor'easter isn't quite done yet.

The powerful storm that wrecked havoc throughout the tri-state area on Monday by damaging power lines and flooding coastal areas will continue its tear. While winds have diminished in strength, the main concern for Tuesday is the nor'easter's effect on rising tides.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal warning is in effect until 11 a.m. for Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Burlington Counties along the Jersey Shore and for Nassau and Suffolk Counties in Long Island. Coastal flooding is to be expected during times of high tide along the south shore of Long Island. Tides will be running 2 1/2 and 3 1/2 feet above normal, according to the PIX11 Weather Center.

PIX11's Lisa Mateo who was reporting from Sea Bright, New Jersey on Tuesday described how tides kept getting higher as the morning went along.

"In the last half hour it's risen a couple of inches and it's really causing an issue," Mateo said as she pointed to a business that had no sandbags in front of it.

Kirstin Cole, stationed in Babylon, Long Island, talked to residents who are dealing with their third powerful nor'easter in the last few years (Irene, Sandy).

"It's always going to be a worry considering we went through Irene and Sandy," said Tracy Provenz, whose home was damaged during Sandy. "There's always a problem with flooding that was supposed to be taken care of."

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. for the eastern New Jersey and Long Island. Sustained winds of 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour is expected. These winds, while not as strong as Monday, can still cause additional power outages and downed tree limbs. The winds will taper off by mid-morning.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Con Ed reports just over 100 outages, JCP&L sees nearly 1000, PSEG in NJ has around 30 and PSEG on Long Island has less than 90.

As if winds and flooding weren't enough, some areas in the tri-state face the threat of ice. A winter weather advisory remains in effect for northwestern New Jersey and Hudson Valley until 7 a.m. PIX11 Weather Center forecasts freezing rain and snow to continue in these areas, especially in higher elevations where an additional inch of snow is possible before the precipitations begin to taper off.