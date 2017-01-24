NJ Transit: Service operating on or close to schedule after storm disruptions

New Jersey Transit trains are rolling one day after a powerful storm delayed thousands of commuters.

Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line trains are on or close to schedule Tuesday. Service is suspended on the Atlantic City Rail Line in both directions between Philadelphia and Cherry Hill because the Delair Bridge is stuck in the open position.

Buses and PATH are honoring NJ Transit rail tickets.

Powerful winds downed electrical wires in Linden on Monday afternoon, disrupting service.

Amtrak was forced to suspend service for Northeast Regional and Acela Express trains in New Jersey.

NJ Transit said Amtrak crews restored the signal system in the Linden area.