Man pardoned by Obama shot and killed by masked men at halfway house

SAHINAW, Mich. — A man recently pardoned by former President Barack Obama has been shot and killed by two men with assault-style rifles.

It happened at 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 23, at Bannum Place Federal Corrections Halfway House.

Michigan State Police spokesperson Lt. David Kaiser told TV5 that the two masked men went into the building and shot 31-year-old Demarlon Thomas of Saginaw.

He was shot multiple times by one of the gunmen, while the other held roughly two dozen others at the home at gunpoint. Thomas died at the scene.

The two suspects then fled the area. No one else was injured.

Thomas was a former Sunnyside Gang member, according to Kaiser.

He had been sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2008 on a cocaine charge, but with the commutation, the sentence was to expire in March.