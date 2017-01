COLUMBUS, Ind. — Is this your pot?

Police in Indiana are searching for the owner of several pounds of marijuana after the wrong recipient received it.

Police say a resident contacted them after 5.5 pounds of weed was dropped off at the wrong address.

“Stop by the police station to claim,” police tweeted in a cheeky post. “Don’t forget your ID.”

A bill has been introduced in the Indiana Senate to pass medical marijuana laws in the state, but pot is still not legal there.