2 fatally shot inside Staten Island business

DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island — Two people were killed in a shooting on Staten Island Tuesday night, EMS officials say.

The shooting happened in the vicinity of Zoe Street and Buel Avenue in the Dongan Hills section of the borough around 6:30 p.m.

Firefighters say two people were found inside Universal Merchant Funding. According to their website, they handle small business funding. The website boasts that they have “the lowest rates in the industry.”

No information has been released about the ages and genders of the victims.

About 20 minutes away from the scene, police say another person was shot on Henderson Avenue. They say the description of the car is the same in both shootings.

Police have not confirmed if the shootings are linked.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.