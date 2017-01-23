Sierra Nevada brewery issues 36-state recall of select beers

Trouble is brewing for Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; the beer company issued a recall of several varieties of its beer Sunday.

Select 12-ounce bottles may contain a packaging flaw, according to a statement issued by the North Carolina based company. The flaw may result in a loss of carbonation. It may also cause a small piece of glass to break off and fall into the bottle.

The flaw should only impact 1 in every 10,000 bottles produced from Dec. 5, 2016, and Jan. 13, 2017, but the company issued a recall on eight varieties of beer: Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Tropical Torpedo, Beer Camp Golden IPA, Otra Vez, Nooner and Hop Hunter IPA.

The recall applies to product purchased in the following states: AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI and WV.

Sierra Nevada beer not impacted includes: all canned beer, all draught beer, all variety packs, all 24-ounce bottled beer, all 750ml bottled beer and all Chico-produced Sierra Nevada beer.

For more information, visit the Sierra Nevada website.