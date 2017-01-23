Nor’easter already causing problems: Roof blown off building, LIRR utility pole down, Newark AirTrain service shut down

NEW YORK — The powerful nor’easter heading for the tri-state area is already causing problems.

Winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected and a flood watch is in effect for New York City, Nassau County and Westchester County. There’s also a flood watch for large portions of New Jersey. Areas could see up to 1-3 inches of rain.

LaGuardia Airport is experiencing delays on arriving flight because of the heavy winds. Delays are an average of 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Service on the AirTrain to Newark Liberty Airport was suspended at 1 p.m. because of the severe weather. Free busses are being provided instead. Customers are being advised to allow extra travel time.

Due to severe weather #EWR AirTrain will be suspended at 1 pm until further notice. Free buses will be provided. Allow extra time. [04] — Newark Liberty (@EWRairport) January 23, 2017

Delays of about 2 and a half hours are also being reported at Newark. JFK has also reported delays of about 1 hour.

A roof was blown off a building in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Tour 4 out on the beachfront with a roof blown off a building. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QdNXl66baT — Long Branch Fire (@LOCAL68) January 23, 2017

Hundreds were left without power in Nassau and Suffolk County on Monday, according to PSE&G.

At least one LIRR utility pole was knocked down by high winds near Plandome. The Port Washington Branch is suspended in both directions between Port Washington and Great Neck.Customers are being accommodated in both directions by bus service.