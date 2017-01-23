NJ Transit service on Northeast Corridor suspended due to down wires in Linden

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Transit says rail service on the Northeast Corridor has been suspended in both directions between New York’s Penn Station and Trenton due to an overhead wire problem near Linden.

It’s the latest issue facing the agency as stormy weather hits New Jersey on Monday.

The weather has caused delays on NJ Transit lines and forced the suspension of Newark Liberty International Airport’s AirTrain service. Buses are shuttling passengers between parking lots and Newark airport terminals.

High winds and rain were battering New Jersey as part of a nor’easter that was expected to worsen throughout the day.

In southern New Jersey, service between Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and Cherry Hill was suspended when the Delair Bridge became stuck in the open position.

PATCO trains were cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets.