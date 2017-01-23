Multiple New Jersey schools closed due to impending storm, expected flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — Multiple New Jersey schools will be closed Monday and others have canceled after-school activities in a rare move ahead of a powerful nor'easter forecast to hit the tri-state area with hurricane-force winds offshore and heavy rains threatening coastal flooding.

It is uncommon for New Jersey schools to close, according to the Hudson Reporter. Campuses shuttered for Hurricane Sandy and one of two days due to blizzards, but not for heavy showers.

The West New York School District, Union City Public Schools, and the Guttenberg School District, which includes the Anna L. Klein School, are all closed.

The Hoboken Public School District and Weehawken Township School District are open, but have canceled after-school programs, care and athletics.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.