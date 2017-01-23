Millions get ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SETAUKET — The Holiday Inn Express Stony Brook is starting the Lunar New Year celebration early with their annual Chinese New Year Celebration and Community Cultural Program. The event, which takes place Monday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m., features a variety of cultural acts and is free of charge.

Lunar New Year begins Saturday, Jan. 28 and ends Feb. 2. Each celebration is represented by 12 zodiac animals that rotate through a 12-year period.

This year marks the year of the rooster. According to Chinese culture, roosters represent fidelity and punctuality as roosters are commonly known for their ability to crow and wakeup very early and promptly in the morning. People born in the year of the rooster are considered beautiful, kindhearted, hard-working, humorous and honest.

Performing for the PIX 11 Morning News on Monday was the Nai-ni Chen Dance Company, 10-Tigers Kung-Fu Academy of Huntington and the Long Island Chinese Dance Group.