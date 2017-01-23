Here’s how to have a budget-friendly Super Bowl party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the National Retail Federation, football fans will spend $15.5 billion while celebrating the NFL championship game on food, décor and team apparel, among other things. That works out to about $82.19 per fan, up from $77.88

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here. You’re excited to get everyone over for the food and foolishness that goes with football. The trick is how to do so without fumbling financially and have a party everyone is still talking about come baseball season. Cary Carbonaro, financial expert and author of “The Money Queen’s Guide,” offers this advice.

Set a limit - Make a budget. Determine how many people you can invite and what to serve. Consider doing potluck, appetizers only or BYOB.

Be creative - Disguise your frugality. Have a competition. Guests make their favorite dish, and everyone votes on a winner who gets bragging rights and an inexpensive prize.

Shop smart -Go to Costco and BJ’s for food, and discount beer and liquor warehouses. “Think kegs like in college,” Instead of a full bar, make a team-themed cocktail. Try using the shopping apps to find the best deals and discounts: Flipp, Retale, Shopsavvy

DIY decorations - Forget displaying expensive official NFL jerseys. Hit the dollar store. Decorate in team colors with balloons, ribbons, paper plates and napkins, says spending.

Borrow extra chairs and tables instead of renting or buying