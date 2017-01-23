Former President George H. W. Bush to be transferred out of ICU; Barbara Bush discharged

HOUSTON, Texas – Doctors delivered good news about the conditions of former President George H. W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush, both of whom have been hospitalized in Texas.

The 92-year-old former president is “making daily improvements” and is set to be transferred out of the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday but will remain in the hospital, his doctor said. He’s been in the hospital since Jan. 14 with bacterial pneumonia.

Though his prognosis looks optimistic, doctors said Bush still has inflammation in his lungs. He had been intubated and ventilated for about 48 hours to help him breathe.

Barbara Bush, 91, has been discharged after being treated for viral bronchitis. She was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 18, days after her husband.

“She was running herself ragged trying to be up here with him,” her doctor said. “So it was more for precaution that we kept her here” for treatment.

Their 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in U.S. history.

A doctor said that if the former president’s improvement continues, he may be able to continue his treatment at home. But that is “a moving target.”

Bush served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993. He has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

The pair missed the inauguration of President Donald Trump

Bush sent a letter to Trump on Jan. 10, apologizing for missing the ceremony and saying that he and Barbara “wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country.”

“My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara,” Bush wrote, in a letter first reported by ABC News. “So I guess we’re stuck in Texas.”

CNN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.