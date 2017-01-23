Former EMT suffers housing emergency at her Queens home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — Stephanie Quionones lives at the Astoria Houses and she says her home is falling apart.

"The walls are deteriorating. There are rats, mice, and water bugs. I have to live like this," Quinones said.

There is a massive hole behind her stove and her bathroom ceiling is falling apart.

"A piece of pipe came down on my neck," Quinones said.

Quinones has had to transfer for medical reasons — and says she is waiting for action from the New York City Housing Authority.

"I just want some peace," Quinones said.

Since PIX11 News visited, a team of workers visited her home.

PIX11news reached out to the Housing Authority, and a spokesperson says they are looking into her case.

