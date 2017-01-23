See latest warnings as nor’easter approaches
Crews working to fix large sinkhole, water main break in Washington Heights

Posted 5:31 AM, January 23, 2017, by
Two SUVs eaten by a sinkhole in Washington Heights on January 23, 2017. (Photo: PIX11 News)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan – Utility crews are working to fix a water main break and a large sinkhole in Washington Heights.

Con Ed workers arrived at 444 West 167th St. around 3:20 a.m. Monday. Their gas crews are on location and the company says there was no impact to their system. The Department of Environmental Protection workers are also on the scene.

FDNY responded about 40 minutes later and said  there were no evacuations or injuries as a result of the sinkhole and water main break. Two vehicles were seen inside the sinkhole.

No word if the sinkhole and water main break are connected.