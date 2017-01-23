Brace yourselves: Powerful nor’easter to roll through tri-state area this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – A powerful nor'easter will impact your evening commute with gusty winds and heavy rain and for areas near the coast, the storm could bring flooding as soon as Monday afternoon.

A high wind warning is in effect through Tuesday 5 a.m. for New York City, Long Island, eastern New Jersey and southeast Connecticut. Winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected.

A flood watch is in effect for New York City, much of New Jersey and Nassau County on Long Island and Westchester County. These areas could see up to 1 to 3 inches of rain.

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Monday afternoon for the Jersey Shore and Long Island for tides between 2 to 4 feet above normal. Coastal flooding will occur during times of high tide this afternoon into early evening.

Boats are urged to remain in ports until the winds and waves settle.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northwestern New Jersey for 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet.

PIX11's Weather Center predicts rain and wind will develop later Monday morning into the afternoon. Rain will be heavy during the afternoon rush hour and continue later into Monday evening.

The wind and rain will start to taper off overnight Monday into Tuesday as the storm begins to slowly move away from the area.

PSEG Long Island is preparing for the hazardous conditions.

“That’s why we are proactively preparing for any potential outages by performing system checks on critical transmission & distribution equipment, ensuring the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies and getting our crews out and ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible,” said John O'Connell, vice president of transmission and distribution of PSEG Long Island.

The New York City Emergency Manage Department is urging New Yorkers to be prepared for the high winds, heavy rain and localized flooding. The combination of heavy rain and gusting winds will create a treacherous Monday morning commute.

“New York City is expecting strong, gusty winds and two to three inches of rain Monday, with possible minor to moderate coastal flooding in vulnerable areas along the coast,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito said on Sunday. “We’re urging New Yorkers to use extra caution when outdoors Monday and allow for extra travel time during tomorrow’s commutes. Coastal residents in vulnerable neighborhoods should take steps to protect their property ahead of this storm.”

NYC EM says to stay indoors and to postpone outdoor activities during the storm. They issued additional tips to help prepare for the incoming nor'easter.