Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Signal problems. Sick passengers. Track work.

Riders have heard the reasons.

At this month's meeting of the MTA's Transit Committee, some board members called for more detailed information about the problems and the efforts to fix them.

Withing the next month, NYC Transit President Ronnie Haikm said the agency would address the issue.

Platform conductors have been assigned to certain stations to help move riders and inspections are being done to identify preventative maintenance.