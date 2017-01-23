3 men sought for slashing man with machete and knife, cutting off his finger

FORDHAM MANOR, The Bronx – Cops are looking for three men who slashed a man several times and cut off one of his fingers inside a Bronx apartment, police said Sunday.

The NYPD says three males in their 20s assaulted a 25-year-old man with a machete and a knife inside 2029 Briggs Ave., around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

The victim suffered a severed left pinky and multiple cuts to his arms and legs. He was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

The armed men ran off in an unknown direction.

Cops released video of the attack showing the culprits follow the victim into the lobby of the building and then proceed to cut him on the stairwell.

One of the men was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, a blue baseball cap and white sneakers. The second was wearing a blue jacket, dark-colored baseball cap, white pants and black sneakers. The third had his hair in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.