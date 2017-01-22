Wife, brother charged after missing man’s remains found in 6 plastic bins in NJ

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A woman and her brother were arrested and charged after her husband’s remains were found in six plastic containers in Burlington City.

Adrienne Smith, 43, or Bergenfield, New Jersey, reported her husband, Randolph Smith, 44, missing on Jan. 2, telling police she last saw him Christmas night, Bergenfield police said. Smith said her husband left their Bergenfield home and was never heard from again.

Randolph Smith’s remains were found in six plastic containers in an undisclosed location in Burlington City, New Jersey on Jan. 12.

Investigators found that Adrienne Smith and her brother, Orville Cousins, 40, of the Bronx, purchased materials that were used in the murder of her husband the day after Christmas. Some of the tools were then found in Smith’s home, police said.

Smith and Cousins were charged with desecrating human remains, police said. Smith was also charged with hindering apprehension.

Smith appeared in court Saturday, but the judge did not decide if bail bail would be set for her. The decision could come later this week.