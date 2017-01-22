WH is beginning discussions on pledge to move US embassy in Israel

The White House says it is in the beginning stages of discussions regarding President Donald Trump’s pledge to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Sunday: “We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject.”

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are scheduled to speak this afternoon, although Israeli officials say this is not the main focus of the call.

“He’s going to talk to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today about the Middle East, about Iran,” White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”