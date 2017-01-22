Video shows J train fight, stabbing; assailant still on the loose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — New cell phone video released by police Sunday shows a fight before a stabbing on the J train Saturday. The man who allegedly stabbed the victim is still on the loose.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the 19-year-old victim and the alleged stabber were on a northbound J train when a verbal dispute between them became physical, police said. The two fought and one pulled a sharp object and stabbed the victim.

Once the train arrived at the Chauncey Street station, the victim got off of the train. The alleged stabber stayed on the train as it continued heading north, police said.

The victim went to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The stabber is described as between 25 and 35-years-old and 5-feet 8-inches tall. He weighs approximately 250 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing yellow work boots, a gray hooded jacket and blue jeans.