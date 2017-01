NEW YORK — United Airlines issued a ground stop on all domestic flights Sunday night due to a technical problem.

The airline tweeted that an “IT issue” had occurred around 8 p.m.

“We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the tweet read.

It was not immediately clear when the problem would be resolved.

Airports around the country took to social media to alert travelers of the issues.

United airlines is experiencing technical problems this evening. Please check your flight status to see if your flight is affected. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 23, 2017

Due to an IT issue affecting their systems, @united has issued a ground stop on their domestic flights. Check w/ them for status updates. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) January 23, 2017

ALERT – @united nationwide ground stop due to tech difficulties w/ aircraft comms system. Contact United for specific flights details. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) January 23, 2017

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.