Truck spills thousands of marbles on Indiana highway

INDIANAPOLIS — A truck driver lost his marbles on an interstate highway in Indiana Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police spokesperson Sgt. John Perrine, the truck spilled approximately 38,000 pounds of marbles along I-465 near Indianapolis. The truck lost the trailer attached, spilling the marbles all over the embankment of the highway.

One lane of the highway was closed for the remainder of the day for the cleanup process.

When asked by a Twitter user how they’d clean up the mess, Sgt. Perrine joked “we’re looking for a giant shop vac, got one?”

No injuries were reported.