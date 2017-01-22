Nor’easter to bring coastal flooding, hurricane-force winds off Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A powerful nor'easter is expected to slam the tri-state area Monday with hurricane-force winds offshore and lashing rains that will generate coastal flooding.

Northeast winds will bring gusts of up to 80 miles per hour for the Atlantic coastal waters below Long Island. The rest of the tri-state area is under a high wind warning from 1 a.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, meaning winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 70 mph are expected.

A hurricane force wind warning is issued when sustained winds or frequent gusts of 73 mph or more are expected or happening.

Up to four inches of rain are expected in the New York City area, which should put a dent in the drought but will bring dangerous flooding to coastal areas.

Boats are urged to remain in ports until the winds and waves settle.

PSEG Long Island is preparing for the hazardous conditions.

“That’s why we are proactively preparing for any potential outages by performing system checks on critical transmission & distribution equipment, ensuring the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies and getting our crews out and ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible,” said John O'Connell, vice president of transmission and distribution of PSEG Long Island.

The New York City Emergency Manage Department is urging New Yorkers to be prepared for the high winds, heavy rain and localized flooding. The combination of heavy rain and gusting winds will create a treacherous Monday morning commute.

“New York City is expecting strong, gusty winds and two to three inches of rain Monday, with possible minor to moderate coastal flooding in vulnerable areas along the coast,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “We’re urging New Yorkers to use extra caution when outdoors Monday and allow for extra travel time during tomorrow’s commutes. Coastal residents in vulnerable neighborhoods should take steps to protect their property ahead of this storm.”

The high wind warning covers the five boroughs of New York City; southern Westchester County; northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

Orange, Dutchess, Warren, Putnam and Ulster counties as well as parts of New Jersey have a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m., Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

A flood watch will be in effect for New York City for 1 p.m., Monday through 5 a.m., Tuesday.

The NWS has also issued a coastal flood advisory from 3 p.m., to 8 p.m., Monday for the southern shores of Queens and coastal areas of Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The worst of the storm will be felt from Monday afternoon through the night. There is a threat for wintry precipitation from Sussex and Orange counties back to the Poconos and Catskills.

Heavy rain will move away on Tuesday but could linger for a bit.

The rest of the week will stay mild until the weekend when colder weather returns.