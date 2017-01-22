Nor’easter heading toward tri-state, strong winds and flooding expected

A nor’easter is heading toward the tri-state area Sunday night and is expected to worsen as Monday rolls around.

Heavy rains and strong winds will move into our area, bringing the potential for widespread coastal flooding and beach and dune erosion. Conditions during the storm will be the worst Monday and Monday night.

Coastal areas are also under a coastal flood watch as the storm moves in. The highest risk will be during the Monday evening high tide cycle, according to the National Weather Service. Vulnerable shore roads could be closed and properties along the coast should

A high wind warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday for New York City, Northern Westchester and Rockland counties, Long Island, eastern New Jersey and southern Connecticut, according to the NWS.

This means northeast winds between 30 and 40 mph with gusts between 60 and 70 mph. Damaging winds could potentially blow down trees and power lines and power outages are expected. Windy conditions are expected to begin just before daybreak Monday.

Up to four inches of rain is expected in the New York City area and traditional areas for flooding will most likely see flooding conditions.

Travel will be difficult for commuters, especially on high roadways and bridges. Use caution.