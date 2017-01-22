Man arrested after body parts found at Bronx waste facility: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A man has been arrested Sunday after a female’s leg, torso and arms were found in a Hunts Point waste facility Tuesday, police said.

Somorie Moses, 40, is charged with concealment of a human corpse.

Moses is a convicted sex offender. In 2006, he was convicted for promoting the prostitution of an underage girl. He served three years in prison, as reported by the Daily News.

The female remains are still unidentified, police said.

Detectives, crime scene technicians and the medical examiner are still trying to figure out how the torso, legs and arms, which were missing hands, ended up in the trash at the Metropolitan Transfer Station waste facility. Authorities are working to sort through other mountains of trash at the facility in search of the rest of the female’s remains.

“Around 4:10, 4:20,” said Shalik Wright, a worker at the transfer station at 287 Halleck St., “that’s when we noticed something.”

Wright and a co-worker were manning a machine that helps to load trash brought in on private hauling trucks onto tractor trailers, which then transport the garbage to landfills or incinerators.

“We stopped the machine,” Wright said. “We went to go look, and that’s when we discovered there was a body.”

Specifically, they saw a woman’s torso and one of her legs. One of the tractor trailer drivers, Elias Rodriguez, also saw the remains.

“It’s shocking that it did happen here,” he told PIX11 News.

He also pointed out that the crime scene stretches 20 miles to a site in North Jersey.

“Two of the containers that I delivered earlier are in Kearny,” he said, “because there is a chance some other remains ended up in those containers.”