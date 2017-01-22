Long Island residents enjoy football before nor’easter hits area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREEPORT, N.Y. — Low-lying areas along Long Islands south shore may see flooding during Monday's Nor'easter.

"It's always windy we had we just hope our power doesn't go out for too long," said Mike Maloney of Freeport.

People who live along the shore are used to storms and flooding. So instead of stressing out about what might happen Monday football fans at Bracco's on Woodcleft Avenue decided to enjoy some championship football Sunday evening.

"We will survive it like we do anything else," said Merrick resident Mark Deaner.

"I made it through Sandy I can make it through anything," added Blake Elkin of Freeport.

Bracco's is right on the water, owner John Braccos says the restaurant is only 7 inches above sea level and he will take precautions.

"We'll have some water in here tomorrow, we will come I and clean up," said Braccos. "We built so it will last."