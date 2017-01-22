Child abuse suspected in death of 5-year-old Queens boy: Police sources

See latest warnings as nor’easter approaches
Posted 8:55 PM, January 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:02PM, January 22, 2017

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy in Queens who may have been a victim of child abuse, source say.

According to police sources, the child’s parents called 911 around 4:30 p.m., when their son was not breathing.

Police found Michael Guzman, 5, unconscious and unresponsive inside of a home on 109th Avenue in the Jamaica section of the borough Sunday afternoon.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sources say there is a prior history of domestic violence at the home. Both parents are being questioned by police.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

PIX11’s Myles Miller contributed to this report.