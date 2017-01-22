Woman, 70, attacked in her Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A woman was injured after she was attacked in her own Brooklyn apartment Saturday night.

Luis Hernandez, 42, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including home invasion and forced entry.

Hernandez allegedly forced his way into the 70-year-old woman’s home on Ovington Avenue near Fourth Avenue and started hitting her in the head with a vase.

He then continued beating her with a mirror, police said.

Police went to the apartment after residents in the apartment below called 911. Officers forced their way into the home and arrested Hernandez, who was found on top of the woman, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for lacerations on her neck and head. She is in stable condition, according to police.

Police believe Hernandez was the same man who was seen knocking on other apartment doors.