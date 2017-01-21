Women’s March in NYC: What you need to know

NEW YORK— Thousands of people upset about Republican Donald Trump’s presidency plan to march through his hometown in one of several large demonstrations being held across the country a day after his inauguration.

The Women’s March on New York City begins at 10:45 a.m. near the United Nations at One Dag Hammarskjold Plaza and ends at Trump Tower on Saturday afternoon.

Protesters will march in waves to the tower.

Other New York residents are traveling to the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington.

The timing is symbolic. Suffragists marched down Pennsylvania Avenue one day before Woodrow Wilson was sworn in in 1913.

