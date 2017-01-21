Small plane crashes in residential area in New Jersey; pilot injured

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. – Authorities say a small aircraft has crashed in a residential area of New Jersey, injuring the pilot.

The crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. Saturday in West Caldwell, about a mile south of the Essex County Airport.

Authorities say the pilot was alone in the Hawker Beachcraft Bonanza plane and was conscious when rescue crews arrived. The man was being treated at a hospital for a broken leg and burns to his face and chest, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the injuries were life-threatening.

Neighbors claim a plane down in West Caldwell pic.twitter.com/f5b4pI4s32 — Burt Sempier (@realburtsempier) January 21, 2017

It didn’t appear that anyone on the ground was injured or that any homes were damaged. Witnesses said large plumes of smoke coming from the plane were visible in the neighborhood.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.