PHOTOS: Protesters rally at Women’s March on NYC

NEW YORK — Demonstrators gathered in midtown Saturday for the Women's March on New York City to send a message to Donald Trump and his administration.

Protesters held up signs and chanted, "Not my president" and "Women's rights are human rights" as they made their way to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. The peaceful march moved slowly down 42nd Street, echoing similar messages.

"We cannot have Trump perpetuating the kind of hateful rhetoric that had divided this country and we need to make sure it stops," Jennifer Glennon told PIX11 News.

Saturday was Trump's first full day of presidency. The president spoke at the CIA headquarters, but did not addresses the more than 600 marches happening across the nation.

The Women's March on Washington first started from a Facebook event that was created the day after Trump was elected president. Organizers expected 200,000 people to attend the march, but just hours into the demonstration, more than 500,000 have joined. Politicians and celebrities also attended the march in Washington, D.C. Saturday.

Many women in attendance also wore the now-famous T-shirts with hearts embracing Trump's phrase about Hillary Clinton: "Nasty Woman."

The marches in the United States and around the world amounted to a remarkable protest against Trump on his first full day in office. The question going forward is whether the marches are simply a cathartic moment for people upset over Trump's election victory or a more enduring opposition movement.

CNN contributed to this report.