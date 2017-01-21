Gunman seen on video opening fire on man in Jackson Heights, Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens – Cops are looking for the shooter who openly fired his gun on a Queens street corner, injuring a man last Tuesday, police said.

It happened in front of 90-01 37th Ave. at around 8:40 p.m.

Police say the gunman approached a 24-year-old man, showed off his firearm and shot the victim once time in right side of his torso. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries.

The gunman was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black bandana.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.