2 people allegedly attack employees with pepper spray at Manhattan Sephora

LENOX HILL, Manhattan — Two would-be robbers allegedly attacked two employees with pepper spray while attempting to steal items from a Manhattan Sephora last December.

A man and a woman went into a Sephora department store on Lexington Avenue about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, police said. They took items off the shelf and attempted to walk out of the store, but two employees stopped them.

They dropped the items and the woman sprayed the employees with pepper spray in the face, police said. The duo then fled the scene.

The employees, a 24-year-old woman and 21-year-old man, were treated by EMS at the store.

The suspect is described as a man with dark complexion, about 20 to 25 years old and 5 feet 7 inches.

The second suspect is described as a woman with dark complexion, about 20 to 25 years old, 5 feet 5 inches and 135 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.