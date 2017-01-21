14 firefighters suffer injuries battling blaze at SI storage facility

CHARLESTON, Staten Island – More than a dozen firefighters were wounded battling a fire at a storage facility on Staten Island Saturday morning, FDNY said.

FDNY received a call at 9:54 a.m. for a fire at Metro Self Storage on Veterans Road. It quickly grew to a massive fire and numerous units were destroyed. The fire was placed under control in less than two hours.

FDNY said 14 firefighters were injured in the blaze. 11 of them suffered minor injuries while the other three had more serious ones, according to FDNY. None of the injuries were life-threatening.