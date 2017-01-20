Woman accused of drugging son, 10, to get him to sleep

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly drugging her son to calm him.

Police say a 27-year-old Cranberry Township woman admitted she gave her 10-year-old son trazodone to calm him after he fought with his siblings in December. It’s a prescription narcotic to treat depression but also sometimes used to treat insomnia.

WXPI reports that the child’s teachers contacted police after noticing he was lethargic and could not pay attention. The boy told police his mother gave him a white pill to go to sleep.

The Cranberry Township woman, who has not been identified to protect her child’s identity, will face charges of child endangerment and delivering a controlled substance. A hearing date has not been set.