White House website transitions to feature Trump policies

The White House website transitioned to the Trump administration as he was sworn in Friday.

The biographies for Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Joe Biden and Jill Biden have been removed from the administration. Biographies for Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Mike Pence and Karen Pence have been uploaded in their place.

Trump’s policies on energy, jobs, military, law enforcement, trade and America’s role in the international community were loaded onto the website.

Highlights from his policies are below:

Energy Policy:

“For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years.” Read more.

Jobs Policy:

“The President has proposed a moratorium on new federal regulations and is ordering the heads of federal agencies and departments to identify job-killing regulations that should be repealed.” Read more.

Foreign Policy:

“Next, we will rebuild the American military. Our Navy has shrunk from more than 500 ships in 1991 to 275 in 2016. Our Air Force is roughly one third smaller than in 1991. President Trump is committed to reversing this trend, because he knows that our military dominance must be unquestioned.” Read more.

Military Policy:

“Our military needs every asset at its disposal to defend America. We cannot allow other nations to surpass our military capability. The Trump Administration will pursue the highest level of military readiness.” Read more.

Law Enforcement Policy:

“A Trump Administration will empower our law enforcement officers to do their jobs and keep our streets free of crime and violence. The Trump Administration will be a law and order administration. President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it.” Read more.

Trade Policy:

“This strategy starts by withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and making certain that any new trade deals are in the interests of American workers. President Trump is committed to renegotiating NAFTA. If our partners refuse a renegotiation that gives American workers a fair deal, then the President will give notice of the United States’ intent to withdraw from NAFTA.” Read more.